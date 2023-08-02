Seven Daysies Awards: Best Mexican restaurant, 2023

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Al pastor and carnitas tacos with house sauces and house margarita

Taco Gordo — Taco Gordo started as a food cart in 2014. Today its tinga tacos, Crispy Boi tostadas and hefty burritos draw diners to a taqueria in the Old North End.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Agave Taco and Tequila Casa

El Cortijo Taqueria

El Gato Cantina

The Mad Taco

click to enlarge File: Ethan De Seife

Julio’s Cantina

Julio's Cantina — Fajitas sizzle and margaritas flow at this festive restaurant, where chips and guac are made to order.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)