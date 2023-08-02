 Seven Daysies Awards: Best Mexican restaurant, 2023

Best Mexican restaurant 

Taco Gordo (Burlington) & Julio's Cantina (Montpelier)

click to enlarge Al pastor and carnitas tacos with house sauces and house margarita - FILE: JAMES BUCK
  • File: James Buck
  • Al pastor and carnitas tacos with house sauces and house margarita

Taco Gordo — Taco Gordo started as a food cart in 2014. Today its tinga tacos, Crispy Boi tostadas and hefty burritos draw diners to a taqueria in the Old North End.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Agave Taco and Tequila Casa
  • El Cortijo Taqueria
  • El Gato Cantina
  • The Mad Taco
click to enlarge Julio’s Cantina - FILE: ETHAN DE SEIFE
  • File: Ethan De Seife
  • Julio’s Cantina

Julio's Cantina — Fajitas sizzle and margaritas flow at this festive restaurant, where chips and guac are made to order.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Arandas Mexican Cuisine
  • Tacocat Cantina

