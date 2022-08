Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best mocktail Waterworks Food + Drink

click to enlarge Courtesy of Waterworks Food + Drink Waterworks Food + Drink — You don’t have to stan The Outsiders author S.E. Hinton to get into the Cherry Valance, an alcohol-free mix of fresh lemon and orange juices, Luxardo cherry syrup, and soda water. Stay gold. And sober. Other Finalists The 126

