 Seven Daysies Awards: Best mocktail, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Drink

  |  

Best mocktail 

Waterworks Food + Drink

click to enlarge COURTESY OF WATERWORKS FOOD + DRINK
  • Courtesy of Waterworks Food + Drink

Waterworks Food + Drink — Sip a Winooski Sunset while watching the last rays of light over the river. The fancy nonalcoholic drink combines fresh orange, fresh lime, hibiscus and soda water.

Other Finalists

  • The 126
  • The Archives
  • BKK in the Alley
  • Daily Planet

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation