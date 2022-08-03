 Seven Daysies Awards: Best nachos, 2022

Best nachos 

El Cortijo Taqueria

click to enlarge Nachos at El Cortijo - DON EGGERT ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Don Eggert ©️ Seven Days
  • Nachos at El Cortijo

El Cortijo Taqueria — The Farmhouse Group's hip taqueria tops its signature nachos with queso fundido, black beans, salsa taquera, scallions, pickled jalapeños, sour cream and cilantro. Breakfast nachos are a unique alternative.

Other Finalists

  • The Bench
  • El Gato Cantina
  • Sweetwaters
  • Upper Deck Pub

Previous Winners

