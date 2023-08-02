Seven Daysies Awards: Best new restaurant, 2023

click to enlarge File: James Buck

Tahini French toast, pastries, crispy potatoes, falafel eggs Benedict and spiced tahini iced coffee

The Grey Jay — Honey Road's new sister restaurant is named for executive chef and co-owner Cara Chigazola Tobin's favorite bird: the curious, friendly grey jay. Since the brunch spot opened on Burlington's Pearl Street in December 2022, early birds have flocked there for Turkish breakfast towers and falafel Benedicts.

Eagle-eyed diners will notice connections between the two restaurants, especially when it comes to eastern Mediterranean-inspired flavors — and the beloved kale salad. But each spot has its own personality, said Chigazola Tobin, who won this year's Daysie for best chef.

"Honey Road has a pink and sparkly nighttime vibe, and the Grey Jay is natural, earthy and energetic," she explained.

Rich, tomatoey shakshouka and tahini iced coffee will start your day on the right wing. But the full-fledged experience has to include sweet treats such as decadent doughnuts filled with rhubarb jam and mahleb cream. (Pastry chef Amanda Wildermuth landed on this year's James Beard Award semifinalist list.)

While you're there, be sure to peruse the tribute to the restaurant's past: a wall full of memorabilia from Burlington's longtime LGBTQ+ bar, 135 Pearl.

