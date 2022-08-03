 Seven Daysies Awards: Best nonalcoholic beverage brand, 2022

Drink

Best nonalcoholic beverage brand 

Rookie's Root Beer

click to enlarge Rookie's Root Beer - COURTESY OF ROOKIE'S ROOT BEER
  • Courtesy of Rookie's Root Beer
  • Rookie's Root Beer

Rookie's Root Beer — Throw a stone in Vermont, and you’ll likely hit a bar, restaurant or market that carries Rookie’s carbonated concoctions — from ginger beer to orange cream.

Other Finalists

