 Seven Daysies Awards: Best outdoor dining, 2023

Best outdoor dining 

The Spot on the Dock

click to enlarge Spot at the Dock - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Spot at the Dock

The Spot on the Dock — When the weather's warm, patrons chill out in the windswept waterfront bar with salmon poke, Cobb salads and veggie burgers. Mango margaritas and blue Hawaiians mirror the colors of the sunset.

  • BKK in the Alley
  • Idletyme Brewing Co.
  • Leunig's Bistro & Café
  • Waterworks Food + Drink

