Seven Daysies Awards: Best people-watching place, 2022

Church Street Marketplace

Church Street Marketplace — Downtown Burlington's pedestrian promenade is a great place to observe human activity. When the weather’s nice, dine outside and watch the world go by.

  • Burlington Farmers Market
  • Leunig's Bistro & Café
  • Manhattan Pizza & Pub
  • Waterfront Park

