Seven Daysies Awards: Best performing arts venue, 2022

Arts + Entertainment

Best performing arts venue 

The Flynn

The Flynn — The Flynn’s Main Street marquee is a beacon for fans of music, theater and dance. The lovingly restored 1930s art deco movie house draws nearly 200,000 individuals each year to experience world-class arts and entertainment.

Other Finalists

  • Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center
  • Town Hall Theater
  • Vermont Comedy Club

Previous Winners

