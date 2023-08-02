Seven Daysies Awards: Best pet groomer, 2023

click to enlarge James Buck

Abbey Maynard grooming Wesley

Doggie Styles Salon — Whether pampering a poodle or beautifying a bichon, Joanne Farrell and her team at Doggie Styles Salon know how to handle paws, coats and claws. Even the most compliant of canines can turn cantankerous when it comes to clipping their nails, drawing them into a bath or — horrors! — expressing their anal glands. Doggie Styles handles it all as a full-service salon for dogs and, remarkably, cats.

The basic package is the "BBNT": bath, brush, nail trim. From there, pet owners can upgrade to the complete spa experience with a blow-dry, haircut, ear cleaning, facial and teeth brushing. Specialty baths include deodorizing for four-legged explorers who've suffered a stinky skunk run-in.

Farrell does most nail trims — by appointment only — while other Doggie Styles groomers have their own specialties: long retriever and Aussie shepherd coats, stress-free baths, cat sprucing. For a truly pampered pet, don't miss the salon's retail section, which includes many made-in-the-USA brands of leashes, collars, treats, toys and jackets.

