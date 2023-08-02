 Seven Daysies Awards: Best photographer, 2023

Best photographer 

Hillary Dubie Photography

HIlary Dubie - COURTESY OF ADAM CD CARON
  • Courtesy of Adam Cd Caron
  • HIlary Dubie

Hillary Dubie Photography — Burlington-based photographer Hillary Dubie captures life's most momentous occasions with an artful eye and perfect focus. She shoots everything from weddings to boudoir sessions to babies' first birthdays.

Other Finalists

  • Coco Rae Photography
  • John Churchman
  • Peter Riley
  • Sydney Brynn

