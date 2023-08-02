Seven Daysies Awards: Best pick-your-own farm, 2023

click to enlarge James Buck

Adam's Berry Farm

Adam's Berry Farm — Adam's Berry Farm aims to "create community through food and berries," according to its website. At the farm's pick-your-own operation, visitors savor those connections while plucking top-notch organic raspberries and blueberries straight from their bushes.

After planting roots for their business in Lincoln and Burlington's Intervale, founding duo (and married couple) Adam Hausmann and Jessica Sanford settled on a piece of conserved farmland in Charlotte in 2012, with help from the Vermont Land Trust and the Farmland Access Program. Their efforts bore fruit, in more ways than one: The plot boasts green, sloping hills that are suited to soil drainage and beautiful to boot.

A visit to Adam's is the perfect all-ages family outing and a great activity to tack on to a hike up nearby Mount Philo. Pair your berry-picking adventure with a Saturday morning on-farm yoga class or a visit to the farmstand. Don't miss the housemade popsicles — in berry flavors, of course.

