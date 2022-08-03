 Seven Daysies Awards: Best pizza (delivery), 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best pizza (delivery) 

Leonardo's

click to enlarge Leonardo's PIzza - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Leonardo's PIzza

Leonardo's Pizza — Think beyond basic cheese and pepperoni. Pies such as Thai Chicken and Goat Cheese Honey are available on white, whole-wheat or gluten-free crusts, delivered fresh from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Other Finalists

  • Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge
  • Positive Pie
  • Ramunto's Brick Oven Pizza
  • Vespa's Pizza Pasta Deli

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation