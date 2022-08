click to enlarge File: James Buck

Margherita pizza at Folino's in Burlington

Folino's — Thin-crusted and slightly charred, Folino’s wood-fired pies are nothing short of perfection. For a change of pace, try the Detroit-style pizza, baked in a steel pan and layered with toppings, cheese and then sauce.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

American Flatbread

Pizza 44

Pizzeria Ida

Pizzeria Verità

click to enlarge Jed Wallace-Brodeur

Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge

Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge — Owner Eduardo Rovetto's parents came from Sicily and taught him well. Choose from hand-tossed, thin-crust pizzas with traditional and creative toppings.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)