Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to bike, 2022

click to enlarge James Buck

Colchester Causeway Path

Colchester Causeway Path — Lake views — on both sides — for miles. That's likely what clinched a Daysie for the Colchester Causeway Path, where nature meets infrastructure in the middle of Lake Champlain. Built in 1901 as part of the Rutland Railroad, the old Island Line is now a flat, wide rec path that hosts bikers, walkers, strollers and fisherfolk.

Flanked by giant quarried chunks of granite and marble, the state-owned gravel strip starts where the Burlington bike path leaves off, in Colchester, and continues to a break in the causeway that allows boat traffic to pass through. A seasonal ferry bridges the gap, connecting bikers to great riding in the Champlain Islands and points north.

Just remember: That wind on your back will feel different on the return trip. Benches, picnic tables and fishing access points are great reasons to stop along the way.

Other Finalists