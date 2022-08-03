 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to buy a unique gift, 2022

Best place to buy a unique gift 

Common Deer

click to enlarge Common Deer - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Common Deer

Common Deer — The family-owned shop combs the country for the best small-batch, American-made goods. These ceramics, blankets, jewelry and Vermont souvenirs make standout gifts — or you can commandeer something special for yourself.

Other Finalists

  • Golden Hour Gift Co.
  • Home & Garden Vermont
  • MOSS Boutique
  • Thirty-odd

Previous Winners

