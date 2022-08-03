 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to buy jewelry, 2022

Best place to buy jewelry 

Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry

click to enlarge COURTESY OF PERRYWINKLE'S FINE JEWELRY
  • Courtesy of Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry

Perrywinkle's Fine Jewelry — Jewelers, diamond setters, designers, hand-engravers and gemologists source stones from around the world for Perrywinkle's original jewelry. This boutique biz also carries many national brands.

Other Finalists

  • Jennifer Kahn Jewelry
  • Tradewinds Imports
  • Von Bargen's
  • Zinnia

