Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to dance, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Club Metronome — Burlingtonians have been boogying at Metronome since the 1990s. Live acts and themed dance parties — think Emo Night and No Scrubs: ’90s Night — mean the dance floor is rarely empty.
find, follow, fan us: