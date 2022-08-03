 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to dance, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Arts + Entertainment

  |  

Best place to dance 

Club Metronome

click to enlarge Club Metronome - JAMES BUCK
  • James Buck
  • Club Metronome

Club Metronome — Burlingtonians have been boogying at Metronome since the 1990s. Live acts and themed dance parties — think Emo Night and No Scrubs: ’90s Night — mean the dance floor is rarely empty.

Other Finalists

  • Nectar's
  • Radio Bean
  • Red Square

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation