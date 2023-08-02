 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to dance, 2023

Best place to dance 

Club Metronome

Club Metronome — Club Metronome has provided a space for Burlingtonians to get their groove on since the '90s. They do exactly that, whether it's at Emo Night or a YDK Pop party.

  • Light Club Lamp Shop
  • On Tap Bar & Grill
  • Radio Bean
  • Red Square

