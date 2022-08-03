Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to drink alone, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
The Archives — Drinking solo? You’ll find ample entertainment at Burlington’s downtown arcade or its newer Winooski outpost. They serve up everything from sour beers to sake to Street Fighter II.
find, follow, fan us: