 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to drink alone, 2022

Drink

Best place to drink alone 

The Archives

click to enlarge The Acrhives - FILE: OLIVER PARINI
The Archives — Drinking solo? You’ll find ample entertainment at Burlington’s downtown arcade or its newer Winooski outpost. They serve up everything from sour beers to sake to Street Fighter II.

  • The 126
  • Happy Place Café (Vermont Comedy Club)
  • The Wallflower Collective

