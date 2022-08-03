Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get a CBD drink, 2022

click to enlarge Jeb Wallace-Brodeur

High on the Hog cocktail

Zenbarn — Vermont has thousands of barns — but only one Zenbarn. The restaurant and music club in Waterbury Center is, at once, Zen and buzzy. The Zen comes from the country setting and laid-back vibe created by brothers Ari and Noah Fishman, who founded the venue in 2016. The buzz is courtesy of the crowd, the Grateful Dead cover bands that play every Wednesday night and, of course, the booze.

Cocktails at Zenbarn can be ordered with Zenbarn Farms CBD, extracted from cannabis grown at the on-site farm of Noah and his wife, Marlena. The CBD pairs with other local ingredients in mixed drinks such as the Gin and Chronic, with Barr Hill gin, and Pigs on the Wing, with WhistlePig Rye Whiskey.

Enjoy a cocktail on the patio by the gardens or in the big red barn, where the band sprinkles in other oldies, such as "Dancing in the Street," to get the crowd moving. Zenbarn has a lot going on. No wonder it won three Daysies this year, for best small music hot spot, CBD retail shop and CBD drinks.

