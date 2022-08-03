 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get a CBD edible, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Food

  |  

Best place to get a CBD edible 

Monarch & the Milkweed

click to enlarge CBD-infused truffles - COURTESY OF MONARCH & THE MILKWEED
  • Courtesy of Monarch & the Milkweed
  • CBD-infused truffles

Monarch & the Milkweed — The cocktail bar and candy shop crafts Milkweed-branded CBD confections — think the Bossy Hog (a dark chocolate and WhistlePig whiskey truffle) and the Flower Power Puff (a pink botanical-flavored marshmallow).

Other Finalists

  • Magic Mann
  • Rosie's Confections
  • Zenbarn Farms

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation