 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get an edible, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best place to get an edible 

Magic Mann

click to enlarge Small-batch infused magic bar to-go at Magic Mann - FILE: LUKE AWTRY
  • File: Luke Awtry
  • Small-batch infused magic bar to-go at Magic Mann

Magic Mann —Magic Mann started as a canna-café, then went full-on dispensary. It's no wonder the edible stash — think blackberry gummies, chocolate bliss bars and THC seltzers — is top-notch.

Other Finalists

  • Ceres Collaborative
  • Grass Queen
  • Green State Dispensary
  • Zenbarn Farms
(Sorry, no information is currently available for other years in this same award category.)
  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation