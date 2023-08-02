Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get an edible, 2023

Seven Daysies Awards 2023

Best place to get an edible Magic Mann

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Small-batch infused magic bar to-go at Magic Mann Magic Mann —Magic Mann started as a canna-café, then went full-on dispensary. It's no wonder the edible stash — think blackberry gummies, chocolate bliss bars and THC seltzers — is top-notch. Other Finalists Ceres Collaborative

