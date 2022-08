click to enlarge Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days

Kountry Kart Deli

Kountry Kart Deli — Known for the Shiner — hash browns, egg and American cheese on a bulkie roll — this Queen City institution serves a huge variety of sandwiches, wraps and snacks. KKD has temporarily adjusted its hours but is typically a late-night munchies destination.

Other Finalists