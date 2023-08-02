Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get late-night food, 2023

Best place to get late-night food
Al's French Frys
- File: Daria Bishop
- Hot dog, double cheeseburger, quart of fries, banana split and Maple Madness sundae at Al's French Frys
Al's French Frys — Open 'til at least 11 p.m. — and midnight on Friday and Saturday — this retro spot quells late-night cravings with speedy burgers and signature "frys."
Other Finalists
- Ahli Baba's Kabob Shop
- BKK in the Alley
- Manhattan Pizza & Pub
- Three Needs Tap Room & Pizza Cube
