 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to get late-night food, 2023

Best place to get late-night food 

Al's French Frys

click to enlarge Hot dog, double cheeseburger, quart of fries, banana split and Maple Madness sundae at Al's French Frys - FILE: DARIA BISHOP
  • File: Daria Bishop
  • Hot dog, double cheeseburger, quart of fries, banana split and Maple Madness sundae at Al's French Frys

Al's French Frys — Open 'til at least 11 p.m. — and midnight on Friday and Saturday — this retro spot quells late-night cravings with speedy burgers and signature "frys."

Other Finalists

  • Ahli Baba's Kabob Shop
  • BKK in the Alley
  • Manhattan Pizza & Pub
  • Three Needs Tap Room & Pizza Cube

Location Details

