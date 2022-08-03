 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to kayak/canoe, 2022

Best place to kayak/canoe 

Waterbury Reservoir

click to enlarge Waterbury Reservoir - JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR
  • Jeb Wallace-Brodeur
  • Waterbury Reservoir

Waterbury Reservoir — There aren’t too many motorboats on this protected 860-acre body of water, which makes it perfect for a leisurely paddle. Rentals are available at Waterbury Center State Park and, for campers, Little River State Park.

Other Finalists

  • Green River Reservoir State Park
  • Lamoille River

Location Details

