 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to see comedy, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Culture

  |  

Best place to see comedy 

Vermont Comedy Club

click to enlarge The Vermont Comedy Club - COURTESY OF KYLE TANSLEY
  • Courtesy of Kyle Tansley
  • The Vermont Comedy Club

Vermont Comedy Club —Follow the “unicow” mascot for standup and improv shows most nights. Grab a drink at the bar or a cup of joe at the club’s daytime Happy Place Café.

Other Finalists

  • The Flynn
  • Woolen Mill Comedy Club

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation