 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to swim, 2022

Outdoor + Recreation

Best place to swim 

Oakledge Park

click to enlarge Blanchard Beach at Oakledge Park - COURTESY OF THE CITY OF BURLIINGTON
  • Courtesy of the City of Burliington
  • Blanchard Beach at Oakledge Park

Oakledge Park — Located in Burlington’s South End, this picturesque park has not one but two beautiful beach areas: Blanchard Beach and the Cove. Round out the day with visits to the park’s playground, walking trails and accessible tree house.

