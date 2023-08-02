 Seven Daysies Awards: Best place to take an out-of-towner, 2023

Best place to take an out-of-towner 

Church Street Marketplace

click to enlarge Church Street Marketplace - STEPHEN MEASE
  • Stephen Mease
  • Church Street Marketplace

Church Street Marketplace —Is your sartorially savvy sister visiting? How about your foodie friend? To Burlington's pedestrian mall you go! The Church Street Marketplace is a charming place to shop, dine, and enjoy street vendors and performers.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Ben & Jerry's Factory
  • Shelburne Farms
  • Shelburne Museum
  • Stowe
  • Waterfront Park

