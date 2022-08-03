 Seven Daysies Awards: Best pop artist or group, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Arts + Entertainment

  |  

Best pop artist or group 

Shake

click to enlarge Shake - COURTESY OF SHAKE
  • Courtesy of Shake
  • Shake

Shake — Shake bring big energy to the stage with a modern take on retro pop and rock. Soaring vocal harmonies and up-tempo selections are their signature.

Other Finalists

  • AliT
  • Andriana Chobot
  • Derek O'Kanos
  • Will Keeper

Previous Winners

  |  

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation