Seven Daysies Awards: Best pop artist or group, 2023

click to enlarge File: Luke Awtry

Ali T

Ali T — Singer-songwriter Alison Turner — better known as Ali T — has blazed her own path in the Vermont music scene. She honed her one-woman show touring the small-venue circuit, including coffeehouses and breweries across the state.

With a style that recalls '90s singer-songwriters such as Alanis Morissette and Aimee Mann, Turner has grown with her sound over the years. She took her DIY ethos to another level on her most recent album, 2023's Pancakes at Midnight, playing just about every instrument on the record. She self-produced it, too — a career first.

An artist who has continually evolved, Ali T worked hard for this Daysie.

