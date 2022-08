Seven Daysies Awards 2022

Best poutine Maudite Poutine

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Maudite Poutine

Poutine from Maudite Poutine Maudite Poutine — Seeking a Québec-style spot for your fix of fries, gravy and cheese curds? Look no farther than Maudite Poutine in Burlington’s Old North End. Creative toppings range from Buffalo chicken to black bean veggie patty. Other Finalists Deep City

Kate's Food Truck

Leunig's Bistro & Café