 Seven Daysies Awards: Best poutine, 2023

Best poutine 

Maudite Poutine

click to enlarge Poutine from Maudite Poutine - COURTESY OF MAUDITE POUTINE
  • Courtesy Of Maudite Poutine
  • Poutine from Maudite Poutine

Maudite Poutine —Seeking a Québec-style fix of fries, gravy and cheese curds? Look no farther than Maudite Poutine's cart, a regular on the Church Street Marketplace and events around town.

Other Finalists

  • Deep City
  • Leunig's Bistro & Café
  • Nectar's
  • The Skinny Pancake

