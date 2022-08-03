 Seven Daysies Awards: Best printmaker, 2022

Best printmaker 

Sabra Field

click to enlarge Sabra Field - JONATHAN BLAKE
  • Jonathan Blake
  • Sabra Field

Sabra Field — Widely viewed as one of the country's most accomplished printmakers, Field distills her love for Vermont's human and natural landscapes into woodblock and giclée prints that speak to concepts of harmony and home, wherever that may be.

Other Finalists

  • Bethany Andrews-Nichols (Beenanza)
  • Donna Waterman (Big D Stamps)
  • James Keenan
  • New Duds

