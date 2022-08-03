Seven Daysies Awards: Best printmaker, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Sabra Field — Widely viewed as one of the country's most accomplished printmakers, Field distills her love for Vermont's human and natural landscapes into woodblock and giclée prints that speak to concepts of harmony and home, wherever that may be.
find, follow, fan us: