Seven Daysies Awards: Best public golf course, 2023

Rocky Ridge Golf Club

Rocky Ridge Golf Club — In a year that saw the merger of the PGA Tour with its Saudi-backed rival, LIV Golf — does the PGA really want to be bedfellows with an autocratic country that resembles a huge sand trap? — it's reassuring to know that there are still public courses available for those who aren't bankrolled by oil sheikhs. Perennial favorite Rocky Ridge, which has claimed the Daysie for best public golf course at least half a dozen times over the years, has once again topped the leaderboard.

And with good reason. The scenic 18-hole course, located in the lush, rolling hills outside Hinesburg, offers varied driving and putting terrain for golfers of all ages and ability levels, with a useful hole-by-hole course review on its website.

With weekday greens fees of just $35 — or $25 if you only have time before or after work for a nine-hole quickie — the Double R is a great choice for a foursome, at non-petrodollar prices.

