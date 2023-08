click to enlarge Courtesy of Victoria Blewer

Chris Bohjalian

Chris Bohjalian — A New York Times best-selling author, Bohjalian has written more than 20 novels, including the 2022 historical thriller The Lioness, which follows a Hollywood starlet on a deadly safari. His 2018 thriller, The Flight Attendant, was adapted into a hit HBO Max show starring Kaley Cuoco.

Other Finalists