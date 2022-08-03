 Seven Daysies Awards: Best real estate agent, 2022

Best real estate agent 

Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)

Julie Lamoreaux - COURTESY
  • Courtesy
  • Julie Lamoreaux

Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman) — Seeking your home sweet home? This Realtor has earned a nearly perfect customer satisfaction rating, as well as testimonials touting her as attentive, candid and conscious of clients’ individual needs.

Other Finalists

  • Dora Dernavich (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
  • Eileen O’Rourke (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
  • Elise Polli (Polli Properties)
  • Julie Danaher (Ridgeline Real Estate Co.)

Previous Winners

