Seven Daysies Awards: Best real estate agent, 2022

Best real estate agent
Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
Julie Lamoreaux (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman) — Seeking your home sweet home? This Realtor has earned a nearly perfect customer satisfaction rating, as well as testimonials touting her as attentive, candid and conscious of clients’ individual needs.
Other Finalists
- Dora Dernavich (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
- Eileen O’Rourke (Coldwell Banker Hickok & Boardman)
- Elise Polli (Polli Properties)
- Julie Danaher (Ridgeline Real Estate Co.)
