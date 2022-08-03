 Seven Daysies Awards: Best record store, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Shopping

  |  

Best record store 

Pure Pop Records

click to enlarge Pure Pop Records - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Pure Pop Records

Pure Pop Records — You spin me right 'round, baby. The subterranean store’s selection of vinyl, CDs, cassettes, DVDs and candy cigarettes doesn’t disappoint.

Other Finalists

  • Autumn Records
  • Buch Spieler Records
  • Burlington Records
  • Speaking Volumes

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation