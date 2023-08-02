 Seven Daysies Awards: Best record store, 2023

Best record store 

Pure Pop Records

click to enlarge Pure Pop Records - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Pure Pop Records

Pure Pop Records — The selection at this subterranean store will spin you right 'round, baby. Audiophiles can find everything from Johann Sebastian Bach to Neil Young on vinyl, CD, cassette and DVD.

  • Autumn Records
  • Buch Spieler Records
  • Burlington Records

