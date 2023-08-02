 Seven Daysies Awards: Best restaurant for dessert, 2023

Seven Days needs your support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Special Reports

Food

  |  

Best restaurant for dessert 

Honey Road

click to enlarge Chocolate-date cake at Honey Road - COURTESY OF HONEY ROAD
  • Courtesy of Honey Road
  • Chocolate-date cake at Honey Road

Honey Road — Pastry chef Amanda Wildermuth made the James Beard Award semifinalist list this year. Her standout desserts include a sesame tart with local strawberry-rhubarb preserves, mahleb cream and almonds.

Other Finalists

  • Burlington Beer Co.
  • Hen of the Wood
  • Jericho Café & Tavern
  • Waterworks Food + Drink

Previous Winners

  |  

Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2023 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation