click to enlarge Oliver Parini

Honey Road

Honey Road — Church Street's busy eastern Mediterranean bistro has earned multiple James Beard Award nominations — for best chef, best pastry chef and best new restaurant — since its launch in 2017.

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Hen of the Wood

Jericho Café & Tavern

Restaurant Poco

Waterworks Food + Drink

click to enlarge Courtesy

Blue Paddle Bistro

Blue Paddle Bistro — Near the shores of Keeler Bay, chef Phoebe Bright serves crowd-pleasing plates amid artsy décor — there's a wooden canoe suspended over the bar.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)