 Seven Daysies Awards: Best sculptor, 2023

Best sculptor 

Chris Cleary

click to enlarge Chris Cleary - LUKE AWTRY
  • Luke Awtry
  • Chris Cleary

Chris Cleary — The Jericho Center sculptor gives stone new life as ornaments, memorials, birdbaths and custom pieces. This past New Year's Eve, Cleary set ablaze a wood sculpture of Champ, creating an ephemeral work of pyrotechnic art.

Other Finalists

  • Gerald K. Stoner
  • Julia Chalmers

Previous Winners

