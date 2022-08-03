 Seven Daysies Awards: Best secondhand clothing, 2022

Best secondhand clothing 

Battery Street Jeans

Battery Street Jeans — Shoppers are sure to find a hidden gem or two on Battery Street Jeans' jam-packed racks. Enjoy local art and a quirky atmosphere while browsing the recycled clothes here.

  • Boho Baby
  • Camille's Experienced Clothing
  • Dirt Chic
  • Style Encore

