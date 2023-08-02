 Seven Daysies Awards: Best secondhand housewares store, 2023

Best secondhand housewares store 

ReSOURCE VT

click to enlarge ReSTORE - DIANE SULLIVAN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Diane Sullivan ©️ Seven Days
  • ReSTORE

ReSOURCE VT — This secondhand center for gently used or refurbished donations keeps more than 1,000 tons of material from landfills each year. There's a huge selection of building materials, too.

Other Finalists

  • Anjou & the Little Pear
  • Barge Canal Market
  • Green Mountain Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • Replays

