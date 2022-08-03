 Seven Daysies Awards: Best ski/ride slope, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!

Give Monthly
Give Now
Get a Newspaper | Get Tickets | Shop Local | Legal Notices |
Vermont's Independent Voice

Outdoor + Recreation

Best ski/ride slope 

Smugglers' Notch Resort

click to enlarge COURTESY SMUGGLERS' NOTCH RESORT
  • Courtesy Smugglers' Notch Resort

Smugglers' Notch Resort — The locals call it Smuggs, and it offers some of the best tree skiing and riding around — not to mention a great terrain park. Bonus: SKI magazine readers voted it the No. 1 kid-friendly ski resort in the East.

Other Finalists

  • Bolton Valley Resort
  • Jay Peak Resort
  • Stowe Mountain Resort
  • Sugarbush Resort

Previous Winners


Location Details

Keep up with us Seven Days a week!

Sign up for our fun and informative
newsletters:

All content © 2022 Da Capo Publishing, Inc. 255 So. Champlain St. Ste. 5, Burlington, VT 05401

Advertising Policy  |  Privacy Policy  |  Contact Us  |  About Us  |  Help
Website powered by Foundation