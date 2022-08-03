Seven Daysies Awards: Best small live music hot spot, 2022

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Luke Awtry photography
Lee Fields and the Expressions performing at Artsriot
ArtsRiot — On a mission to "destroy apathy," this South End restaurant and event space showcases, as the venue’s website puts it, “artists who try new shit and push the envelope.”
Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)
- Foam Brewers
- Monkey House
- Nectar's
- Radio Bean
Courtesy Of Shawn Rice
Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods"
Zenbarn — Audience members party ’til the cows come home in this dairy barn turned events venue featuring live music most nights. Check the website for the full calendar of local and touring talent.
Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)
- Bent Nails Bistro
- Billsville House Concerts
- Charlie-O's World Famous
