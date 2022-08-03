Seven Daysies Awards: Best small live music hot spot, 2022

click to enlarge Courtesy of Luke Awtry photography

Lee Fields and the Expressions performing at Artsriot

ArtsRiot — On a mission to "destroy apathy," this South End restaurant and event space showcases, as the venue’s website puts it, “artists who try new shit and push the envelope.”

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

Foam Brewers

Monkey House

Nectar's

Radio Bean

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Shawn Rice

Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods"

Zenbarn — Audience members party ’til the cows come home in this dairy barn turned events venue featuring live music most nights. Check the website for the full calendar of local and touring talent.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)