 Seven Daysies Awards: Best small live music hot spot, 2022

Arts + Entertainment

Best small live music hot spot 

ArtsRiot (Burlington) & Zenbarn (Waterbury Centere)

click to enlarge Lee Fields and the Expressions performing at Artsriot - COURTESY OF LUKE AWTRY PHOTOGRAPHY
  • Courtesy of Luke Awtry photography
  • Lee Fields and the Expressions performing at Artsriot

ArtsRiot — On a mission to "destroy apathy," this South End restaurant and event space showcases, as the venue’s website puts it, “artists who try new shit and push the envelope.”

Other Finalists (Inside Chittenden County)

  • Foam Brewers
  • Monkey House
  • Nectar's
  • Radio Bean
click to enlarge Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods" - COURTESY OF SHAWN RICE
  • Courtesy Of Shawn Rice
  • Grateful Dead tribute band Shred is Dead performing to Zenbarn's "party pods"

Zenbarn — Audience members party ’til the cows come home in this dairy barn turned events venue featuring live music most nights. Check the website for the full calendar of local and touring talent.

Other Finalists (Outside Chittenden County)

  • Bent Nails Bistro
  • Billsville House Concerts
  • Charlie-O's World Famous

Previous Winners

Location Details

