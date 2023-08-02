 Seven Daysies Awards: Best smoothies/juices, 2023

Best smoothies/juices 

Tomgirl Kitchen

click to enlarge COURTESY OF TOMGIRL KITCHEN
  • Courtesy of Tomgirl Kitchen

Tomgirl Kitchen — In Burlington’s Soda Plant and a new Stowe outpost, Tomgirl’s juice makers cold-press local produce into raw, organic, seasonal sips — options include beet-apple-lime with cayenne. Get yours in a mason jar to-go.

Other Finalists

  • Eco Bean + Greens
  • Lakelife Nutrition
  • The Vermont Juice Company

