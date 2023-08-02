Seven Daysies Awards: Best solar company, 2023

click to enlarge Courtesy Of Patrick Mccormack

SunCommon

SunCommon —There's an odd phenomenon that can kick in once SunCommon techs install a photovoltaic system at your home or office. On your first sunny day, you might find yourself obsessively checking your smartphone app to watch, in real time, how much electricity your solar panels are generating.

As those previously unharnessed photons rain down from the sky for free, you might get a warm feeling inside knowing that you're saving money and doing your part to help fight climate change.

When it comes to installing solar and other energy-saving devices, such as heat pumps and backup storage batteries, SunCommon, a certified B Corp, has more than a decade of experience in Vermont. Last year, it installed solar systems at 871 homes and 31 businesses, adding nearly 10 megawatts of renewable power to the local grid. That's equivalent to removing 17,878 cars from the roads for one year.

A Daysie-worthy endeavor, indeed.

