 Seven Daysies Awards: Best soul/funk/R&B artist or group, 2022

Vermont's Independent Voice

Best soul/funk/R&B artist or group 

Kat Wright

click to enlarge Kat Wright - MATTHEW THORSEN ©️ SEVEN DAYS
  • Matthew Thorsen ©️ Seven Days
  • Kat Wright

Kat Wright — What started as the house band for a weekly soul night at Radio Bean has grown into one of the region's most dynamic ensembles. Look for the group at hometown venues and beyond.

Other Finalists

  • Dwight + Nicole
  • Grippo Funk Band
  • Purple: A Tribute to Prince

Previous Winners

