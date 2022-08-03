Seven Daysies Awards: Best soul/funk/R&B artist or group, 2022

Seven Days needs your financial support!
cars/trucks
bicycles
sell your ride
health/wellness
home/garden
post your service
all merchandise
sell your stuff
all categories
post your class
apartments
homes for sale
for sale by owner
post your listing
browse notices
post a notice
If you're looking for "I Spys," dating or LTRs, this is your scene.
Kat Wright — What started as the house band for a weekly soul night at Radio Bean has grown into one of the region's most dynamic ensembles. Look for the group at hometown venues and beyond.
find, follow, fan us: