 Seven Daysies Awards: Best spirits distiller, 2022

Best spirits distiller 

Caledonia Spirits

click to enlarge Caledonia Spirits - DARIA BISHOP
  • Daria Bishop
  • Caledonia Spirits

Caledonia Spirits — In the impressive Capital City distillery and bar, sippers sample award-winning Barr Hill vodkas and gins, unique for their use of raw honey. Esquire included Barr Hill on its 2022 list of 27 best gin brands to drink right now.

Other Finalists

  • Black Flannel Brewing & Distilling Co.
  • Green Mountain Distillers
  • Mad River Distillers
  • Smugglers' Notch Distillery

